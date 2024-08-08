Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,008,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,316,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ESGD stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.