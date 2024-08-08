Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

