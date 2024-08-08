Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 97,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $871.29.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $780.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

