Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.64 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

