Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $624,000 in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,032,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 94,656 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1929 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

