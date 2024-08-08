Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $664,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $149.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

