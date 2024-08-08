Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $720,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 79.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

