Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $779,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPSM stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

