Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 1,115,955 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

