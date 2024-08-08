Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $2,842,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.