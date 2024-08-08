Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 136.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
