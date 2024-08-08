Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 136.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.