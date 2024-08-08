Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,290 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,475.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 277,802 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

