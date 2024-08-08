Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,886,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $496,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.21.

MSCI opened at $524.39 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.86. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

