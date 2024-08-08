Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AerCap by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

