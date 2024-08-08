Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,701.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

