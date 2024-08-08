Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 621 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after buying an additional 764,187 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 442,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,382,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 200,830 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 197,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,698,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $207.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $211.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.78.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

