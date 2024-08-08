Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $679,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

SPOT opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.69 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $359.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.