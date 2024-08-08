Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,943,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $781.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

