Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,228 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 50,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 112,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 4.2 %

Intel stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

