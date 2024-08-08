KORE Group (KORE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.30). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 123.65% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million. On average, analysts expect KORE Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KORE Group Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of KORE Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KORE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KORE

KORE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.