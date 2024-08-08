Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$29.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$28.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.18.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 96.37%. The company had revenue of C$56.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.375 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

