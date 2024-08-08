Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Latham Group traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 8421586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Latham Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Latham Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $508.51 million, a P/E ratio of 146.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Latham Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $110.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

