Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Latham Group traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 8421586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Latham Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group
Latham Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $508.51 million, a P/E ratio of 146.67 and a beta of 1.76.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Latham Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $110.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Latham Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.