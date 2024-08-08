LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Insider Carol Mary Kane Acquires 15,700 Shares of Stock

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,253 ($25,882.43).

Shares of LON:LBG opened at GBX 129 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £269.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,900.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 5.33. LBG Media plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of LBG Media from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

