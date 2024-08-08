Leede Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Facilities in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Medical Facilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Medical Facilities’ FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.28 million. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 38.26%.
Shares of DR stock opened at C$13.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$323.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.33. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$8.31 and a 1 year high of C$14.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
