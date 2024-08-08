Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.08.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,793.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

