LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Insider Trent G. Kamke Sells 182 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 182 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $14,891.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,181.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

