LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($2.69). On average, analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. LENZ Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LENZ. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on LENZ Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Mccollum acquired 31,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,403,784.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.