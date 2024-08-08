LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.
LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($2.69). On average, analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LENZ Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. LENZ Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James W. Mccollum acquired 31,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,403,784.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
