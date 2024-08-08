LGI Homes, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.49. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.92. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $138.80.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,929,000 after buying an additional 131,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,158,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in LGI Homes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after acquiring an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

