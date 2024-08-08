Lista DAO Tops One Day Volume of $21.98 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $79.81 million and $21.98 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,595,158 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 227,568,628 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.3443242 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $21,461,238.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

