Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.99. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $231.56 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

