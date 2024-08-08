LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

LPL Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $19.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $195.11 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

