Lucy Macdonald Acquires 15,000 Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI) Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Macdonald acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,153.35).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

JEMI opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £386.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3,260.00. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc has a 52-week low of GBX 116 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.82).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,500.00%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

