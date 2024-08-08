Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

Lyft Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

