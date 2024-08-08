Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Evercore ISI

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.66.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth $1,679,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 41.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 170,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

