Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Lowered to $360.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.79% from the company’s previous close.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.2 %

MDGL opened at $234.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.85. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

