Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

