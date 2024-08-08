Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) CEO Scott Braunstein Sells 12,145 Shares of Stock

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Braunstein sold 12,145 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $13,723.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,493.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MRNS opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

