Mark Bottomley Sells 8,197 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($57.75), for a total transaction of £370,422.43 ($473,383.30).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Price Performance

CWK stock opened at GBX 4,580 ($58.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,488.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,253.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,180.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Cranswick plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,158 ($40.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,795 ($61.28).

Cranswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.30 ($0.86) per share. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($62.89) to GBX 5,312 ($67.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cranswick

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.