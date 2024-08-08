Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $246,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

