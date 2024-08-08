MasTec, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share (NYSE:MTZ)

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for MasTec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.21. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

NYSE MTZ opened at $104.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -744.86 and a beta of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in MasTec by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after buying an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in MasTec by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MasTec by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

