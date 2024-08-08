Mather Group LLC. Has $134,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,027,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after buying an additional 601,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.77. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

