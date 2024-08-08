Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,481 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 329,224 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

