Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.61.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Medical Properties Trust
Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
Shares of MPW opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.
Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Properties Trust
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.