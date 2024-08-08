MELD Price Down 10.9% This Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, MELD has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. MELD has a total market capitalization of $36.45 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MELD launched on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,816,035,182 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00950775 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $815,200.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

