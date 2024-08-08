Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Mercury General by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

