MetisDAO Trading Down 30.9% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $30.08 or 0.00052468 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $178.39 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010752 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,979.06 or 0.99403007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,931,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

