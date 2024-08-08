Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$81.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s payout ratio is 31.38%.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
