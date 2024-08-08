Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 0.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $145.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $87.15 and last traded at $90.01. 8,836,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 21,221,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $88,363,931.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,363,931.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,174 shares of company stock worth $13,716,343. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $112.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

