Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.13, but opened at $54.41. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 564,985 shares traded.

The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

