Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $50.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

