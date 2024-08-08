Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

